Saudi Aramco Jeddah storage facility hit by attack - source

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - A Saudi Aramco storage facility has been hit by an attack in Jeddah, a source told Reuters.

Saudi state media had reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and a huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in Jeddah. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.