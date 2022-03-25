1 minute read
Saudi Aramco Jeddah storage facility hit by attack - source
DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - A Saudi Aramco storage facility has been hit by an attack in Jeddah, a source told Reuters.
Saudi state media had reported a string of drone and rocket attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and a huge plume of black smoke was seen rising in Jeddah. read more
Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alex Richardson
