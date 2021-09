Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has notified at least four north Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

None of the four buyers have asked for additional supplies, they added.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing

