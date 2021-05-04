Skip to main content

Middle EastSaudi Aramco Q1 profit rose 30% on stronger oil market

Reuters
1 minute read

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) on Tuesday reported a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit boosted by a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins.

Net income rose to $21.7 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $16.7 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $19.48 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 6:14 AM UTCAsian share markets edge higher on pandemic recovery signals

Asian share markets were mostly positive Tuesday as investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

Middle EastSaudi non-oil business activity hits three-month high in April - PMI

Business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector hit a three-month high in April and employment grew for the first time in five months, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the kingdom shows signs of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Middle EastOil dips but U.S., Europe demand growth optimism keep prices supported
Middle EastIsrael to send COVID-19 emergency aid to India
Middle EastFrance to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 bln deal -Egyptian defense ministry, report