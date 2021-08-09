Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi Aramco says eyeing big percentage share of hydrogen market

1 minute read

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

"We are looking to capture a big percentage of that market, we have an advantage," Nasser told an analysts' briefing.

Countries across Europe and North America are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:34 PM UTCDrone footage shows devastation after wildfires ravage Turkey's pine forests

Until devastated by wildfires, hills near the Turkish sea resort of Marmaris were decked in thick green pine forest. Now these same hills form a ghostly, grey-brown landscape topped with blackened tree stumps as though sketched in charcoal.

Middle EastIran says one person dying of COVID-19 every two minutes
Middle EastYemen's children toil at dangerous work, not school
Middle EastEgypt receives first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Middle EastU.S. announces $165 million in new aid for Yemen

The United States has set aside $165 million in new humanitarian assistance for Yemen, U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Monday.