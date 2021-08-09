Saudi Aramco says eyeing big percentage share of hydrogen market

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

"We are looking to capture a big percentage of that market, we have an advantage," Nasser told an analysts' briefing.

Countries across Europe and North America are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.