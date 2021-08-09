Middle East
Saudi Aramco says eyeing big percentage share of hydrogen market
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.
"We are looking to capture a big percentage of that market, we have an advantage," Nasser told an analysts' briefing.
Countries across Europe and North America are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming.
