Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has signed five agreements with French companies, including an agreement to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, the oil giant said in a statement on Saturday.

"The agreement between Aramco and Gaussin aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for on-road and off-road hydrogen powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement added.

Other agreements have covered the areas of carbon capture technology, artificial intelligence and local manufacturing.

