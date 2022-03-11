1 minute read
Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife
March 11 (Reuters) - Blogger Raif Badawi is out of a Saudi prison after spending 10 years behind bars on charges of insulting Islam and for cyber crime, his wife Ensaf Haidar said on Twitter on Friday.
"After 10 years in prison #Raifisfree ," Haidar tweeted.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.