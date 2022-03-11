Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife

Ensaf Haidar, the wife of jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, poses with a portrait of her husband as she receives the 2015 Sakharov Prize on his behalf during a ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

March 11 (Reuters) - Blogger Raif Badawi is out of a Saudi prison after spending 10 years behind bars on charges of insulting Islam and for cyber crime, his wife Ensaf Haidar said on Twitter on Friday.

"After 10 years in prison #Raifisfree ," Haidar tweeted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.