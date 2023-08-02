Saudi bourse extends losses; Dubai at 8-year high

FILE PHOTO-A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market extended losses on Wednesday as profit booking continued after the index hit a nine-month high last week, while the Dubai bourse traded at an eight-year high.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.8%, on track to extend losses for a fourth session, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE).

Among other losers, Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) retreated 1.9%, as the kingdom's biggest lender traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) rose 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) advancing 1.1%.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) fell 0.8%, on course to snap a 15-day winning streak, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), which was down 0.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) added 0.3%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group Company e& (EAND.AD) rising 0.6% after reporting an increase in second-quarter profit.

Also, Czech PPF Group said on Tuesday that e& would pay 2.2 billion euros up front to acquire a controlling stake in its telecoms assets in Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - surged by almost 1%, trading near their highest since April, as crude and fuel product inventory data showing robust demand from the world's biggest fuel consumer, the United States, offsetting demand concerns elsewhere.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.