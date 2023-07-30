Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses from the previous session on profit-taking, while the Egyptian index ended five sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in Riyad Bank (1010.SE), while Saudi Awwal Bank (1060.SE) retreated 3.8%.

The lender last week reported quarterly net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413.28 million), up from 1.08 billion riyals a year ago, but down from the previous quarter.

On the positive side, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (4030.SE) advanced more than 4% after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) gained 0.5%, led by a 2.7% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) advanced 1.2%, ending five sessions of losses, with most of the stocks in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company (EAST.CA), which was up more than 8%.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher

