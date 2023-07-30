Saudi bourse extends losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

By
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday, extending losses from the previous session on profit-taking, while the Egyptian index ended five sessions of losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in Riyad Bank (1010.SE), while Saudi Awwal Bank (1060.SE) retreated 3.8%.

The lender last week reported quarterly net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413.28 million), up from 1.08 billion riyals a year ago, but down from the previous quarter.

On the positive side, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (4030.SE) advanced more than 4% after posting a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit.

In Qatar, the index (.QSI) gained 0.5%, led by a 2.7% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on Friday and notched a fifth straight week of gains as investors were optimistic that healthy demand and supply cuts will keep prices buoyant.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) advanced 1.2%, ending five sessions of losses, with most of the stocks in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company (EAST.CA), which was up more than 8%.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next