Saudi bourse tracks oil prices lower; Dubai edges higher

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks snapped a two-session gaining streak to close lower on Tuesday, as oil prices slipped, while Dubai shares inched higher in volatile trade ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — slipped as recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in top crude importer China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.

Chinese health authorities doused that speculation on Saturday, reaffirming the country's commitment to its strict zero-COVID policy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) dropped 1%, dragged down by a 2.3% fall in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank (1180.SE).

The Saudi market was in the red as oil prices could return to the downside, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

"The mixed earnings results from local companies also pulled the market down."

Bindawood Holding Co (4161.SE) dropped 9.7%, wiping off 686 million riyals ($182.49 million) from company's market cap, as the grocery retailer turned to quarterly losses.

Elsewhere, Arabian Drilling (2381.SE) retreated 2.6%, a day after the oilfield services firm surged 23% on its debut.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) added 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.8% increase in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWAA.DU).

Separately, the emirate's state developer Nakheel has secured 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) in financing as the group behind the palm-shaped islands accelerates plans for new waterfront projects, including Dubai Islands amid a red hot property market. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) eased from record highs to close 0.1% lower, as traders moved to secure their gains.

Qatari stocks (.QSI) climbed 0.5%, buoyed by a 3% jump in telecoms firm Ooredoo (ORDS.QA) following a report that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would consider bidding for Ooredoo's tower unit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) declined 1.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Commercial International Bank Egypt (COMI.CA), which was down 2.1%.

Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on Egypt to negative from stable, citing a deterioration in the country's external liquidity position and reduced prospects for bond market access. read more

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7592 riyals)

