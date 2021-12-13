Skip to main content
Saudi budget expects no dividends from sovereign fund in coming years -Al Arabiya

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends the 2019 budget meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Monday the state budget does not expect to get dividends in the coming years from the kingdom's sovereign fund, which will not be receiving additional fund transfers from the central bank.

Any budget surplus in 2022 will be used to fill the reserves, after withdrawing around one trillion riyals ($266.57 billion) from them in the previous years of deficit, the minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, told Al Arabiya TV.

($1 = 3.7513 Saudi riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad

