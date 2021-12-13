Saudi budget expects no dividends from sovereign fund in coming years -Al Arabiya

CAIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Monday the state budget does not expect to get dividends in the coming years from the kingdom's sovereign fund, which will not be receiving additional fund transfers from the central bank.

Any budget surplus in 2022 will be used to fill the reserves, after withdrawing around one trillion riyals ($266.57 billion) from them in the previous years of deficit, the minister, Mohammed al-Jadaan, told Al Arabiya TV.

($1 = 3.7513 Saudi riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Mahmoud Mourad

