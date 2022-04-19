1 minute read
Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIYADH, April 19 (Reuters) - The Saudi Cabinet approved an agreement signed with Egypt on investments by the kingdom's Public Investments Fund in Egypt.
The two Arab counties signed an agreement on March 30 to support and encourage investments in Egypt by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.