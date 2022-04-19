Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media

RIYADH, April 19 (Reuters) - The Saudi Cabinet approved an agreement signed with Egypt on investments by the kingdom's Public Investments Fund in Egypt.

The two Arab counties signed an agreement on March 30 to support and encourage investments in Egypt by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Leslie Adler

