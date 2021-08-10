Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Germany in hydrogen field -cabinet

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi Cabinet approved on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the energy ministry and Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy for cooperation in the hydrogen field, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

The CEO of Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Monday the Saudi Arabian state oil producer is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth. read more

