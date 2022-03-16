Saudi central bank increases key rates by 25 basis points

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Wednesday it was raising policy rates to maintain monetary stability and support the stability of the financial sector.

It raised the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.25%, and the reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 0.75%.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 bps.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.