Saudi Central Bank increases repo and reverse repo rates by 50 bps

CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) said on Wednesday it increased its main interest rates by 50 basis points, in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to try to tame inflation at multi-decade highs.

SAMA raised its repo rate and reverse repo rate by 50 bps each to 1.75% and 1.25%, respectively.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Leslie Adler

