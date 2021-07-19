Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad - SPA

1 minute read
1/2

A social distancing sign is seen on the floor as a Saudi man man wearing a face mask walks with his luggage at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Saudi citizens will need two COVID-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from Aug. 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior.

The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the "low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations," the statement said.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:45 AM UTCBiden to host Jordan's King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan's King Abdullah, a key U.S. ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.

Middle EastIsraeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports
Middle EastEgypt frees several prominent activists ahead of Eid al-Adha
Middle EastImmunised pilgrims gather for haj as COVID restrictions limit numbers
Middle EastRisk currencies retreat on renewed reflation doubt

Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and Britain's pound retreated on Monday, while the dollar gained as investors expressed renewed scepticism over the potential for a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.