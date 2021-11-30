Saudi coalition targets Hothis' sites in Yemen's Sanaa - State TV

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, state TV reported.

The main broadcaster run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Al Masirah TV, said three air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition had hit Sanaa airport, while a fourth raid targeted a park.

The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.

Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Stephen Coates

