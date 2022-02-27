Saudi crown prince, France's Macron discuss energy market impact of Ukraine crisis

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 4, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Saudi crown prince and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Sunday the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed in a phone call with Macron the kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the state-owned TV channel added.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-alaziz; Editing by Daniel Wallis

