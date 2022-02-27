1 minute read
Saudi crown prince, France's Macron discuss energy market impact of Ukraine crisis
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Saudi crown prince and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Sunday the impact of the Ukraine crisis on energy markets, Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud stressed in a phone call with Macron the kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement, the state-owned TV channel added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-alaziz; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.