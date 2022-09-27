Saudi crown prince: Kingdom has increased self-sufficiency in military industries to 15%















CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom has increased its self-sufficiency in military industries from 2% to 15% and plans to reach 50% under the newly appointed defence minister, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son, Prince Khalid, as defence minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Leslie Adler











