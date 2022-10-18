Saudi crown prince launches National Industrial Strategy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to 557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), the country's state news agency reported.

The strategy will also increase the total additional investments in the sector to 1.3 trillion riyals ($346.21 billion), the agency added.

($1 = 3.7550 riyals)

