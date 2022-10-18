Saudi crown prince launches National Industrial Strategy















CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday launched the National Industrial Strategy, which aims to increase the industrial exports value to 557 billion riyals ($148.34 billion), the country's state news agency reported.

The strategy will also increase the total additional investments in the sector to 1.3 trillion riyals ($346.21 billion), the agency added.

($1 = 3.7550 riyals)

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Mark Porter











