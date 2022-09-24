Saudi crown prince meets with Turkish officials- SPA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman looks on during a signing ceremony at the Maximos Mansion, in Athens, Greece, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser, in Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Turkey is hoping for a currency swap deal with Saudi Arabia, after it established one with the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. read more

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Peter Graff

