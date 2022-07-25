Saudi crown prince says zero-carbon city NEOM will likely be listed in 2024

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Saudi crown prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman said early on Tuesday that the zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build at NEOM will likely be publicly listed in 2024, al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

The crown prince added in remarks to reporters that all Public Investment Fund companies will be listed in the stock market.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Enas AlAshray

