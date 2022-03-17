Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Saudi crown prince stresses importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement - Saudi State Media

1 minute read

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement and the kingdom's keenness on keeping oil markets balanced and stable, in a phone call on Thursday with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Saudi state media reported.

Both parties also discussed developments in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alaa Swilam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters