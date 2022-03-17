1 minute read
Saudi crown prince stresses importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement - Saudi State Media
CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, stressed the importance of maintaining the OPEC+ agreement and the kingdom's keenness on keeping oil markets balanced and stable, in a phone call on Thursday with the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, Saudi state media reported.
Both parties also discussed developments in Ukraine.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam
