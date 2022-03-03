Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -state news agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives a speech from his office as he addresses the Saudi Green Initiative forum opening ceremony, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom supports everything that contributes in reducing the escalation in Ukraine's crisis and it is willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing crisis, state news agency reported.

The prince also said the kingdom will extend visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three more months, which can be extended, the agency added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Franklin Paul

