Saudi crown prince visits Jordan in thaw in ties - officials

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

AMMAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Tuesday in Jordan as ties thaw after years of frayed relations due to divergent views on regional conflicts and unfulfilled pledges of aid, officials said.

They said they hoped the visit would herald a new phase in ties in the first such visit in six years by the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia which officials say comes at a time when Jordan's economy was struggling with the economic knock-on effects of the Ukraine war.

Business leaders and officials hope it will unblock at least $3 billion of investment projects that Saudi Arabia committed to in recent years but which never materialized.

Editing by Jonathan Oatis

