Middle East
Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday - Al Arabiya
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Gulf Arab states on a tour that starts with Oman on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said.
The tour comes ahead of the annual summit of Gulf Arab leaders to be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in mid-December, Al Arabiya said on its website and Twitter account.
