Middle East

Saudi defences destroy Houthi drone launched toward Abha airport - al Hadath

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi air defences on Wednesday destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Abha airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi-owned Dubai-based al-Hadath channel reported.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen after the Iranian-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi and Shakeel Ahmad; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

