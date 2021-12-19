Middle East
Saudi defences destroy two Houthi drones targeting Abha airport -news agency
CAIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defences on Sunday destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the Abha international airport in the southwest of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
State-run SPA cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group which controls most of northern Yemen.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely
