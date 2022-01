CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom, the state news Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The drones were launched from Yemeni Capital Sanaa, it added.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz

