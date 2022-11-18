Saudi delegation cancels trip to Tokyo - Japan trade organisation















TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A business forum of Japanese and Saudi government and business leaders scheduled to take place in Tokyo next Monday has been called off after the Saudi delegation cancelled their trip, the event's organisers, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), said.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih was among the delegation that had been expected to attend the forum, a JETRO official said, without elaborating.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.