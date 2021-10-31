Middle East
Saudi deposits $3 bln in Egypt's central bank, extends previous facilities
1 minute read
CAIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Saudi finance ministry said on Sunday the Kingdom had recently deposited $3 billion in Egypt's central bank and extended $2.3 bln in previous deposits, the state news agency, SPA, reported.
"The Kingdom is one of the main countries that supported the foreign reserves of needy countries during the pandemic," the report added.
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Giles Elgood
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.