Saudi Electricity raises nearly $2.6 bln with revolving loan
DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) (5110.SE), the kingdom's electric transmission monopoly, said on Wednesday it had secured a $2.58 billion loan to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
The revolving credit facility has a three-year duration and was provided by a group of 11 banks, the company said in a bourse filing.
A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.
