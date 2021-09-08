Saudi Electricity raises nearly $2.6 bln with revolving loan

A general view of power plant number 10 at Saudi Electricity Company's Central Operation Area, south of Riyadh, April 27, 2012. Picture taken April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) (5110.SE), the kingdom's electric transmission monopoly, said on Wednesday it had secured a $2.58 billion loan to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

The revolving credit facility has a three-year duration and was provided by a group of 11 banks, the company said in a bourse filing.

A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.

