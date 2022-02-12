Saudi Embassy in Ukraine calls on citizens to contact it to arrange departure -State TV

CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kyiv on Saturday urged its citizens to quickly get in touch to facilitate their departure from the country, state TV said.

Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab countries including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also called on their citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.