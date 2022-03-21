Saudi energy minister meets Kuwait's crown prince, KUNA reports

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister met the Kuwaiti crown prince on Monday during an official trip to Kuwait, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait's oil minister also attended the meeting, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.