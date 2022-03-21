1 minute read
Saudi energy minister meets Kuwait's crown prince, KUNA reports
KUWAIT, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister met the Kuwaiti crown prince on Monday during an official trip to Kuwait, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwait's oil minister also attended the meeting, it said.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair
