Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud on Wednesday said that a scheme to offset carbon emissions could help the kingdom's plans for net zero emissions.

He was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman

