Saudi energy minister says gap between crude prices and fuel mobility prices around 60% in some cases

RIYADH, May 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday that the gap between crude oil prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline is around 60% in some cases because of the lack of refining capacity.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lina Najem

