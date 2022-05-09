Saudi energy minister says gap between crude prices and fuel mobility prices around 60% in some cases

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

RIYADH, May 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday that the gap between crude oil prices and prices for jet fuel, diesel and gasoline is around 60% in some cases because of the lack of refining capacity.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lina Najem

