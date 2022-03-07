Saudi energy ministry awards two renewable energy projects with total capacity of 1000 MW

March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said in a statement on Monday it has awarded Al Rass and Saad renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1000 megawatts.

The two projects are valued at around 2.5 billion riyals ($666 million).

($1 = 3.7519 riyals)

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.