Saudi energy ministry awards two renewable energy projects with total capacity of 1000 MW
March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said in a statement on Monday it has awarded Al Rass and Saad renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1000 megawatts.
The two projects are valued at around 2.5 billion riyals ($666 million).
($1 = 3.7519 riyals)
