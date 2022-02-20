Skip to main content
Saudi EXIM bank signs MOU with Baker Hughes to support the company's non-oil exports from the kingdom

  • Saudi EXIM bank signs MOU with Baker Hughes to support the company's non-oil exports from the kingdom, and to review joint opportunities in knowledge exchange -tweet.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

