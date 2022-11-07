Saudi F-15S jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed















CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.

The crew, consisting of two officers, safely ejected and there were no injuries or losses on the ground.

A committee is investigating the accident, the statement added.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar











