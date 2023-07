DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign direct investment inflows reached 8.1 billion Riyals ($2.16 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 10.2% from the same quarter a year prior, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Andrew Heavens

