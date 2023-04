Saudi FM to land in Syria on Tuesday in first visit since conflict - Syrian information ministry

DAMASCUS, April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will land in Damascus on Tuesday, Syria's information ministry told reporters in a written note, in his first visit to the country since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011.

The visit is a major step towards ending Syria's decade-long regional isolation over its response to protests against President Bashar al-Assad. It follows a visit by Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad to Saudi Arabia last week.

Reporting by Firas Makdesi, Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.