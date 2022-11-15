Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) flows down 85% year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The FDI inflows were at 7.9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about 51.9 billion riyals in the same period last year.

($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman

