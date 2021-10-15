Saudi foreign minister describes talks with Iran as 'cordial' and 'exploratory' - FT

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that talks with Iran had been "cordial," describing the negotiations as "exploratory,” the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"We are serious about the talks," bin Farhan told the FT in an interview. "For us it’s not that big a shift. We’ve always said we want to find a way to stabilise the region."

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

