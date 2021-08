Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the strategic relations between the two countries and developments in Afghanistan, Saudi state news agency said on Wednesday.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and omar Fahmy Editing by Chris Reese

