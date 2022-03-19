Skip to main content
Saudi foreign minister meets special envoy for Ukraine's president

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud arrives for a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Bektum Rostam, a special envoy for Ukraine's president in Riyadh, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The two discussed the crisis in Ukraine, emphasising the Kingdom's support for reducing escalation, protecting civilians and seeking negotiated political solutions and international efforts to resolve the crisis politically.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Jason Neely

