Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Tuesday his Turkish counter part in Mecca where they discussed bilateral relations and the most prominent regional and international developments, Saudi state news agency (SPA) said

Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday to hold talks aimed at overcoming a rift over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul that led to bitter recriminations and a Saudi boycott of Turkish goods.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.