Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand















CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand.

The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.