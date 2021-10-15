Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi foreign minister and U.S. Counterpart discuss Iranian nuclear program - statement

1 minute read

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international talks on this regard, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement early on Friday.

"Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts.", Al Saud said in a twitter post on Friday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 14, 2021 · 8:27 PM UTC

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

At least six Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut on Thursday, in an attack on protesters who were heading for a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating the explosion that ripped through the city's port last year.

Middle East
Yemenis trapped, displaced by fierce fighting in Marib region
Middle East
Pro-Iran militias warn of forceful response after Israeli strike on Syria's Palmyra
Middle East
Taliban want to help Afghans who fled to Turkey to return home, Turkish minister says
Middle East
Erdogan's central bank overhaul clears way for more rate cuts