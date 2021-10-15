Saudi foreign minister and U.S. Counterpart discuss Iranian nuclear program - statement

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international talks on this regard, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement early on Friday.

"Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts.", Al Saud said in a twitter post on Friday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christopher Cushing

