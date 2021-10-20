Skip to main content

Middle East

Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA

1 minute read

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported.

SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed "the importance of strengthening joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias that threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world."

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:48 PM UTC

Damascus bomb kills 14, then army shells fall on rebel area killing 12

A blast on an army bus in Damascus on Wednesday killed 14 people, state media reported, the deadliest bombing in the Syrian capital in years, quickly followed by army shelling in rebel-held Idlib which rescue workers said killed 12 people.

Middle East
UNICEF says 10,000 children killed or maimed in Yemen since 2015
Middle East
Israel approves West Bank residency for 4,000 undocumented Palestinians
Middle East
Lebanon goes to polls in March amid economic meltdown
Middle East
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA