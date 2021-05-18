Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Saudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's comments

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum protesting against what it described as "offenses" made by caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe.

Wehbe threatened to stoke new tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf states for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

