Middle EastSaudi foreign ministry summons Lebanese ambassador over minister's comments
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry summoned Lebanon's ambassador on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum protesting against what it described as "offenses" made by caretaker foreign minister Charbel Wehbe.
Wehbe threatened to stoke new tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf states for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
