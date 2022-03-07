Skip to main content
Saudi GAMI announces 22 defense agreements valued at 8 bln riyals - SPA

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) announced on Monday 22 industrial partnership deals with local and international companies valued at 8 billion Saudi riyals ($2.13 billion), the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The report did not include the names of the companies. The announcement came during the World Defense Show hosted by Riyadh, it said.

($1 = 3.7519 riyals)

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Jan Harvey

